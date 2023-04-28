Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Regis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 197,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,689. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Regis will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regis by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

