Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

