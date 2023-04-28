Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS traded down $10.16 on Friday, hitting $246.33. 158,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.