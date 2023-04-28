Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $36.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RNST opened at $28.14 on Friday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Renasant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 121,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Renasant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

