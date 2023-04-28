Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $497.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

