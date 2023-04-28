Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $650.00.

4/27/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $620.00.

4/27/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $693.00 to $670.00.

4/27/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $610.00.

4/26/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $660.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

