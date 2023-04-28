Research Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $101,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

