ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,984,316 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 2.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.61% of ResMed worth $797,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $16.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.63. The company had a trading volume of 615,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,810. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

