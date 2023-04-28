ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

ResMed has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of RMD traded up $15.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.96. 1,253,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,087. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

