ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.22. 684,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

