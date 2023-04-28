Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,374,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.