Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.12

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 987907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.
Revolve Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.