Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.12

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 987907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

