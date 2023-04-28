Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 211,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

