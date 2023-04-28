Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $604.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.49), with a volume of 50310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 532 ($6.64) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 556.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.68. The stock has a market cap of £373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,668.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,875.00%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

