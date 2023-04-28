Rightmove (LON:RMV) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 540 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.80) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 523 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 573.75 ($7.17).

LON:RMV traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 574.60 ($7.18). The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,087. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 545.86. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,498.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

