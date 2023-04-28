Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,110 ($63.82) to GBX 5,250 ($65.57).

4/24/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.94) to GBX 5,800 ($72.44).

4/21/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($82.43) price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($66.19) to GBX 5,110 ($63.82).

4/21/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 5,000 ($62.45).

3/30/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,790 ($72.31) to GBX 5,840 ($72.94).

3/30/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($83.68) to GBX 6,600 ($82.43).

3/22/2023 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($66.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,380 ($67.19) price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/13/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($68.69) to GBX 5,300 ($66.19).

3/9/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,380 ($67.19) price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,380 ($67.19) price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($83.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 3.89 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,047.89 ($63.04). 2,795,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,965. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,532.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,570.49.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,607.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.35) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,177.22). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.35) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,177.22). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,580. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

