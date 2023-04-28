Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Rite Aid stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

