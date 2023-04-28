RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,457 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

META stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $621.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

