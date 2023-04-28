Robbins Farley Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robbins Farley trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.46. The company has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

