Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,639.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,559.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,240.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 128.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

