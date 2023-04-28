Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,045,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,147,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Yum China as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

