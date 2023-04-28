Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $68,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.