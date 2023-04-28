Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.83 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $54,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 256,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

