Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $86.63 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $86,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $121.19 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

