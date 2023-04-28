Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 141,891 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $59,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 167,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

ADI opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

