Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 207,395 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.