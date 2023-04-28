Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,691 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $74,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

