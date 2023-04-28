Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Waste Management worth $82,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.