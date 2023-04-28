Robeco Schweiz AG Has $2.77 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Silgan by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 728,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

