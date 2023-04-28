Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after buying an additional 125,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $73.70 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

