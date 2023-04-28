Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 35,709 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $146.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

