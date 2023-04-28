Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 92,051 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92,051 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

