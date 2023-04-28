Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,008.01 or 0.06909851 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $544.66 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,244 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,041.09524802 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,980,843.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

