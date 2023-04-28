Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

