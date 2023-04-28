Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

