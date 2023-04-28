Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Maintains Rating from SpectralCast

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at SpectralCast in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

ROKU opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

