Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.87. 104,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $481.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.