Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

