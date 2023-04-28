Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $91.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.30 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

