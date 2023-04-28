Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,761 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

