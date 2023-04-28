Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 13.3% in April

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 133,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,044. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

