Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30-12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.4 %

Ryder System stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. 285,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

