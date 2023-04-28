Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $81.00. Ryder System shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 105,499 shares.

The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Read More

