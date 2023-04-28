Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $81.00. Ryder System shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 105,499 shares.
The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ryder System Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).
