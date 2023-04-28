Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,219 shares changing hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

