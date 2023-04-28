Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $261.38 and last traded at $266.17. Approximately 116,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 397,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Saia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

