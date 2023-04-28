Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in April

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Saipem Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

