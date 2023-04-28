Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.28 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 104.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.