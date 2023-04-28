Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.