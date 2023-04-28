Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

