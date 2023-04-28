Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $3.90

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 178.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,661,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,661. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

